Why are new corona virus strains emerging in the United States?

Almost a year after the outbreak, Govt-19 spreads rapidly in the United States, with the emergence of new strains of the virus. Last week, researchers in Ohio said they had identified two distinct species in Columbus.

Experts agree that the emergence of new strains in the United States is not surprising, but stresses that the untested spread of the virus in the country offers ample opportunities to change it. Therefore, the best way to eradicate new species is to prevent the spread.

“The only way [stop emergence of new variants] It’s about preventing the spread of the virus, “said Ben Pimper, a research professor at the University of Oregon University of Health and Science.

The more people are infected, the more virus there is, and the more likely it is to change.

“Every time the virus responds, it’s an opportunity to change,” he said. “The more people are infected, the more virus there is, and the more likely it is to change.”

When the corona virus infects a person, it enters the cells and makes copies of it. “Every time the virus copies itself, there is a chance of introducing bugs,” Pimper said. “If the virus responds to people, it will slowly accumulate mutations.”

Often, these errors or mutations are meaningless. But in some cases, they may provide survival benefits for the virus – which can become highly contagious, for example, or resist treatments or vaccines. On the other hand, some mutations may weaken the virus.

It is unclear how the two recently identified types in Ohio will affect how the virus works.

The findings of those types were released last Friday on the online preprint server BioRxiv, I.e. they have not been reviewed yet. In the study, the researchers examined the genetic makeup of more than 220 corona virus samples obtained in the Columbus area from April 2020 to January 2021.

One of the species identified in Ohio contains a mutation in the spike protein of the virus called N501Y – the same mutation found in more infections The UK variant, as well as the South African variant, Dr. Dan Jones, vice president of the Department of Molecular Pathology at Wexner Medical Center, Ohio State University, said at a news conference last Wednesday. This variation does not come from someone from abroad; Conversely, by analyzing other small changes in the genetic code of the variant, the researchers were able to determine whether it emerged independently in the United States.

Harvard D.H. William Hanake, an associate professor of epidemiology at the San School of Public Health, said it was not surprising to find new variants, especially one with the N501Y mutation, “because it has happened so many times. “Not only does it appear in the UK and South Africa, but that particular mutation has also been found in Brazil.

The other variant is a combination of three mutations that have never been seen together before, the researchers said. Although the N501Y mutation was found in only one model, this variant, consisting of three variants, rapidly dominated the samples tested by researchers in December and January.

Jones told NBC News that the vaccine is important to prevent the spread of variations and to reduce the inconsistencies of new variants.

“Your big pool [susceptible] Patients are more likely to survive and develop a mutation, ”he said. “It has to pass from person to person, so if you don’t get too much infection in the population [because of vaccination], And then a significant mutation may also occur, because the infected person does not spread the virus to anyone else. ”

“Optimal fit in the virus, pathogen change does no good if it touches the wall of those who have been vaccinated,” Jones added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was “aware” of the Ohio species, and released the same report it issued on Jan. 8, following a controversial report by the White House Corona Virus Task Force that speculated that a U.S. variant may be on the rise in recent cases in the country.

The report states that “many variations are likely to occur simultaneously around the world.” ”

However, the report states that “there is a strong potential for diversity in the United States; However, it could take weeks or months to identify whether there is a single variant of the virus that triggers the outbreak in the United States, similar to the outbreak of Govt-19 in the United Kingdom. ”

New variations are expected, all of which are not of concern, said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Georgetown Global Center for Health Sciences and Safety.

“We should be concerned when there is a variation with epidemiological evidence similar to that found in the UK” – refers to the rise of events in which the country’s variation appears to have grown more widespread – or if there is a significant correlation with increased disease severity. “

But “we must insist on minimizing the exchange of all types, regardless of the differences that emerge,” Rasmussen said. That means wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, and adhering to good hand hygiene.

Pimper acknowledged that making any decisions about the differences found in Ohio was too quick.

“This is a very fast moving place and it really takes time to evaluate the effects of these new varieties,” he said. “This will not be the last, and of course new types will appear as the virus will infect more people.”

