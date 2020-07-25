WNBA gamers stroll off court for the duration of nationwide anthem ahead of period opener

Customers of the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the courtroom through the nationwide anthem on Saturday ahead of the WNBA’s year opener in what gamers mentioned will be a season focused to honoring Breonna Taylor and other victims of social injustice.

Players from both teams walked again to their respective locker rooms for the duration of the nationwide anthem and then held a temporary second of silence for Taylor, a 26-year-old Black female who was fatally shot in March when Louisville law enforcement were conducting a no-knock warrant at her dwelling similar to a narcotics investigation.

“We are dedicating this year to Breonna Taylor, an fantastic EMT who was murdered over 130 times in the past in her dwelling,” Liberty’s Layshia Clarendon stated ahead of the recreation.

“We are also dedicating this year to [the] ‘Say Her Name” campaign, a campaign fully commited to indicating the names and preventing for justice for Black women of all ages — Black gals who are so typically forgotten in this fight for justice, who do not have persons marching in the streets for them,” Clarendon ongoing.

“We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

None of the officers concerned in the shooting that led to Taylor’s demise have been arrested or charged. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Place of work is nevertheless investigating.

The WNBA protest arrives just days right after quite a few MLB groups knelt down in unity in a minute honoring the Black Lives Issue motion in advance of the countrywide anthem was performed. Some gamers also took a knee throughout the anthem.