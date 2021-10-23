Workers most vulnerable to Latin American Govt-19

The Kovit-19 epidemic revealed the shortcomings and need to improve the coverage of security systems in Latin America adequately and sustainably, an ILO report warned today.

“The vast majority of working people have no unemployment insurance or other means of compensating for income, especially those in the informal sector,” the International Labor Organization (ILO) study revealed.

One lesson learned from this epidemic is that the lack of social security makes us more vulnerable.

Before the outbreak, only 56 percent of the population in the region covered certain types of social assistance and 46 percent of workers’ and employer-based contribution programs. .

It also raises the need to move towards comprehensive security systems based on a social welfare platform with guarantees of global access to health and economic security throughout the life cycle.

Vinicius Pinheiro, ILO Regional Director, said that social security is essential for social inclusion and integration, reducing poverty and social inequality, facilitating product transformation and improving productivity.

Similarly, the study points out that common strategies for protecting work and income provide policies on food and nutrition care and health.

However, the focus on mitigating the Covit-19 crisis made it possible to face even greater increases in poverty and extreme poverty, as countries that set aside more resources were better able to control the increase in this bitterness. Report.

In the current context of recovering from an unprecedented crisis, Pinheiro stressed the need to embrace and expand social security, especially the benefits because they are the first line of income losers, while at the same time being an important mechanism for promoting economic activity.

(Taken from Brenza Latina)