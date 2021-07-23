Workers’ Non-Aligned Movement in Cuba in the Face of North American Occupation

The Foreign Ministry note states that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has announced its support for Cuba in the face of a planned political-communications campaign by the United States government.

According to the text, the NAM Coordinating Bureau – at a meeting in New York – condemned and rejected attempts to destabilize the Caribbean nation and interfere in its internal affairs.

He described the actions that provoked the biggest disturbances in the Antilles as a blatant violation of the aims and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Meanwhile, the NAM has condemned the numerous and negative effects of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the US government on Cuba for six decades and called for an immediate end to the intensification of the epidemic.

Similarly, it was highlighted that the largest country in the Antilles was the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to be approved for use in the fight against COVID-19, reached amid terrible and suffocating sanctions. White House.

The NAM is a mechanism for political agreement, consisting of 120 members, including the founder of Cuba.

(Taken from ACN)