World Food Day: Climate crisis can bring unprecedented hunger

A new analysis at the helm World Food Program If global temperatures recorded an average 2ºC increase compared to pre-industrial levels, an additional 189 million people would suffer from hunger. The discovery was made public on October 16, one day before World Food Day

The person who outlined this complex situation was the managing director of the project, “Large parts of the planet from Madagascar to Honduras and Bangladesh are submerged. In a climate crisis that is a daily reality for millions of people. Climate crisis triggers food crisis “

For example, the project illustrates that tens of thousands of lives are in danger in southern Madagascar, which is one of the many places in the world where climate change is favorable to famines.

The African country has been hit by a series of droughts, which have left nearly 1.1 million people severely hungry. Nearly 14,000 of them are in famine-like conditions and that number is expected to double by the end of this year.

63% of people in southern Madagascar are subsistence farmers who have seen their livelihood decline and the destruction of their only food source due to drought.

© PMA / Arete Kabul, UN provides food and blankets to people in need in Afghanistan Provided by humanitarian personnel.

One-third of the population in Afghanistan is starving

But some of the problems in these countries are not limited to the climate crisis and we need to add an additional element of catastrophe: the origin of conflicts. The combination of the two components exacerbates existing vulnerabilities and magnifies damage, destruction and frustration.

Extreme weather events in conflict-affected areas destroy resources already available to families and even hinder humanitarian efforts to reach communities.

In Afghanistan, severe drought is associated with conflict and economic problems This means that one third of the population is starving.

“If this is the new nature, we can not continue from disaster to catastrophe. We need to go beyond picking up pieces after crises and instead manage climate risks so they no longer have the power to destroy the food security of vulnerable communities. This is where the unique experience of the World Food Program comes into play,” Beasley said. Added.

Early warning systems are important to save lives. Photo: UNISDR-Amir Gina

Lack of investment in early warning and climate adaptation programs

The UN has raised about $ 300 million for climate action over the past decade. By 2020, it has implemented climate risk management strategies in 28 countries, benefiting more than six million people.

In Bangladesh, the program provides cash assistance before disasters to communities affected by heavy rains and floods so they can purchase food and medicine, protect vital assets and bring livestock and families to safety.

In addition, Drought Climate Risk Insurance covers 1.5 million people in Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and the Gambia.

“We need to invest urgently In early warning systems and climate adaptation and regression programs To avert this humanitarian catastrophe, “Beasley concluded.

Unsplash / Markus Spiske Vegetables that do not meet certain aesthetic requirements are usually wasted.

40% of people cannot afford healthy food

In his message for the anniversary, The General Secretary The UN estimates that currently about 40% of the population, about 3 billion people, cannot afford healthy food and that hunger, malnutrition and obesity are on the rise.

The condition worsened with the onset of corona virus infection Left Another 140 million people do not have access to the food they needAntonio Guterres explained.

Furthermore, the way food is produced, consumed and wasted creates a “huge burden on the planet” and creates “historical pressure on our natural resources, our climate and our natural environment.”

“As the theme of this year is clear – our actions are our future – the power to change is in our hands,” the Secretary-General recalled.