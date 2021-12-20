World leaders congratulate Gabriel Borik on victory in Chile

Various leaders of the international left, mainly Latin Americans, praised Gabriel Borik’s victory in the presidential election in Chile. The current president-elect has won the support of musicians such as Roger Waters and Sting, as well as international figures in culture and politics, including Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, and academics and intellectuals.

One of the first to respond to the success of the former student leader was former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “I congratulate Comrade Gabriel Bori on his election as President of Chile,” Lula wrote on social media. Earlier, a Brazilian politician posed with a T-shirt representing Borikin’s campaign.

I congratulate the partner Gabrielforic He was elected President of Chile. I rejoice in another victory of a democratic and progressive candidate in our Latin America, to create a better future for all. ⁇ @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/k1AsdolPCN – லூலா (LulaOfficial) December 19, 2021

Greetings also came from Peru. President Pedro Castillo wrote on Twitter that the victory of the war was a “victory for the people of Chile.”

“Good news from Chile !!!” In turn, he wrote on Twitter that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebert had telephoned Argentine’s President Alberto Fernandez, a Chilean politician, and called him “very happy” for his victory. Together for the development of the region. “Congratulations to you and Chile. You have a friend here and you are invited to come to Argentina anytime, I hope your first trip will be to our country, ”said Fernandez.

I want to congratulate Gabrielforic For being elected President of the beloved people of Chile. We must be committed to strengthening the fraternal bonds that unite our nations and working with the region to put an end to inequality in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/tsiiNP223B – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) December 19, 2021

Bolivian President Louis Ars joined the list of left-wing leaders who have expressed their support for the Boric election, promising to “strengthen Latin American democracy.” Nicolas Maduro, for his part, wrote on Twitter, “I salute the people of Salvador Allende and Victor Zara for their resounding victory against fascism.” Borick has been harshly critical of the Venezuelan president and the Nicaraguan government, which has in no way congratulated the young politician.

Right-wing and center-right leaders also congratulated the new Chilean president. Luis Lacalle Pou from Uruguay hailed the victory “for the good of the Chilean people.” The President of Ecuadro, Guilermo Lasso, exemplified the democratic attitude of the far-right Jose Antonio Castin, who quickly acknowledged his defeat against the war, and “today sent fraternal congratulations to the Chilean people who elected their new President Gabriel.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, while congratulating the war, expressed his interest in “continuing to work together to strengthen the historical and fraternal bilateral relationship that unites us.” “We are brother nations,” she reminded him on her Twitter account.

The aforementioned Sanchez and Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon, who sent their congratulations on the war, celebrated the victory from Europe. “The Chilean people are moving forward with optimism towards a more just, feminine and ecological future,” wrote the Spanish socialist politician. Meanwhile, Mélenchon, who is running for the French presidency (LFI) for the presidency of France, pointed out on Twitter that “the extreme right has been defeated in Chile.” He added: “Our candidate is more widely won than any leftist in the first round. Congratulations to Chile’s new President Borik ”.

The EU did the same by expressing its support for the new president via Twitter. “The EU congratulates Gabriel on his election as Chile’s future president,” said Joseph Borel, senior EU foreign policy chief. “We hope to further strengthen our relationship with the future Chilean government. We are allies and together we are strong, ”said the head of European diplomacy (efe, afp)