XIII ICAO Conference kicks off in Colombia with a positive step (+ Photo)

Through representatives of the Cuban Institute of Civil Aeronautics (IACC), the Central American Corporation was able to complete the process of signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Search and Rescue between the Search and Rescue Coordination Center and the Coordinating Authority for Air Navigation Services. For the search and rescue of the Republic of Cuba.

The exchange of documents initiated within the framework of the ICAN event dedicated to the discussion of bilateral aviation agreements in Bogot, Colombia, sponsored by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The conference takes place in a hybrid system (face-to-face and virtual) to facilitate bilateral, regional or multilateral negotiations and consultations on airlines.

It offers networking opportunities for policymakers, regulators, airline operators, service providers and other stakeholders.

ICAO is a United Nations organization established in 1944 by the International Conference on Civil Aviation to study the problems of the civilian sector and to develop unique rules and standards for global aviation. mem / otf