Xiomara Castro became the most-voted presidential candidate in Honduran history

Madrid, 5 Dic. (Europe Press) –

Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro for the Freedom and Reconsideration Party (FREE) has already become the most-voted person to use the head of state in the country’s democratic history, as he himself celebrated in the community. Networks.

With more than 83 percent of the ballot papers, the National Electoral Council (CNE) gives Castro 50.57 percent of the vote, 1.4 million votes. According to the El Herald newspaper, no other candidate has so far received more than 1.2 million votes.

“People of Honduran, we continue to make history!”, The former First Lady praised on her Twitter account, where she shared some of the information released by the local media to this milestone.

Castro has a significant advantage over Nasri Asfura, the National Party’s second-most-voted candidate. Of the remaining candidates, none exceeded the 10 per cent limit.

Unlike other countries in the region, Honduran’s electoral system has not considered a second round of highly voted candidates, due to which, without being officially announced, Castro is already serving as president-elect. He will replace Juan Orlando Hernandez on January 27.