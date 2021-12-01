Xiomara Castro won in most municipalities in Honduras

Preliminary reports suggest that Honduras’ virtual leader Xiomara Castro, leader of the opposition siege led by Bardito Libertad y Refundación (Libre), has won today in 189 of 298 municipalities.

A report released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) confirms that the victory of the coalition of Salvador de Honduras, the Innovation y United Social Democrats and the Honduran Humana Party is similar to that of the official organization National. 2017 election.

The victory of Castro and Libre, reflected in 17 of 18 constituencies, is vastly different between the leading candidates for the top leadership, although these eleven elections have been predicted to be a closed politics since the return to democracy in the 1980s. Competition.

According to estimates, the opposition is leading in six of the ten municipalities, accounting for 63 percent of the total delimitation, and more than twice as many as the National Party’s candidate, Nasri Asfura, was in charge of leadership in 88 constituencies.

This area calculation also determines that the ruling party captured three times less districts in 220 constituencies than in the 2017 elections, and lost significant areas and territories, with historic superiority, including the central district. Tegucigalpa, capital; And San Pedro Sula, the second most important city and economic center in the country.

With 51.9 percent of the vote for Siomara Castro in the Central District, Asfura also received just 38.5 percent of the vote, a municipality traditionally painted blue, where the ruling party’s candidate has long been its mayor. (PL)